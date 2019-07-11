HANNIBAL - Academic achievement, character and citizenship were celebrated during a year-end ceremony for Hannibal High School students.
The annual awards night, held in the Lockwood Auditorium, was an opportunity for local agencies, community members, colleges, Dollars for Scholars and other organizations to honor students for their contributions to the Hannibal Central School District. More than 75 scholarships and awards were presented throughout the evening, as students were recognized in every academic field of study.
“I would like to congratulate these students for their hard work and discipline that ultimately leads to lifelong success,” said Hannibal High School Principal Stephen Dunn. “They are so deserving of these awards.”
In addition to recognizing college, career and armed service-bound seniors, several members of the junior class also earned financial awards for future academic pursuits. Higher education institutions such as LeMoyne, University of Rochester and Wells College presented scholarships to juniors totaling more than $100,000.
“We are so proud of you all,” Dunn said. “You are fine representatives of the HCSD.”
