HANNIBAL - Students from Hannibal High School will partner with second- and third-grade students at Fairley Elementary for a new “reading buddies” program each month.
On Thursday, Dec. 15, students from Hannibal High School’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club met for the first time with their new reading buddies at Fairley Elementary. High school volunteers read stories to the younger students, shared a snack and even made simple crafts with festive themes. The new program is in collaboration with the second and third grade teams at Fairley lead by Lydia Scholton.
