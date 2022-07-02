HANNIBAL - The hallways at Dennis M. Kenney (DMK)Middle School were recently transformed into a gallery of student work during DMK on Display.
Throughout the evening, students and their families explored the school hallways, viewing various projects that were on display such as earthquake structures, dioramas of South American flora and fauna, digital mosaics, abstract paintings, plaster masks, sculptures and more.
In the library, students showcased their painted mask creations, sculptures, and acrylic and watercolor paintings.
In other areas of the building, there were student musical performances, a family-friendly steel drum lesson, math games and ELA and science activities. Baked goods and snacks were also served by family and consumer sciences students. Community agencies were on hand to provide information about their services.
According to DMK Principal Shawn Morgan, the annual evening open house was a great way to introduce parents to all disciplines of student learning that take place at the middle school level.
“DMK on Display provides an opportunity for our students to bring along their families, show them around our building, and proudly display everything that they’ve learned and accomplished throughout the year,” Morgan said.
