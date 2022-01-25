HANNIBAL - Two Hannibal High School students’ photographs earned awards and will be featured in this year’s CNY Scholastic Art Show.
Ivona Kragovic’s photograph, titled “Frost,” and Shawna Elleman’s photo, titled “Sharp,” earned honorable mention awards for the Warriors. Their submissions were among nearly 3,900 from students representing schools across Central New York. Each year, students submit artwork ranging from ceramics to photography and everything in between. The pieces are judged by a panel of nearly 70 artists, educators and photographers.
The Hannibal High School Art Department lauded this year’s submitted work. Art teachers Lyndsey Rowland and Lauren Boyer said they were impressed with the talent and thrilled for Kragovic and Elleman for their achievement.
“We are beyond proud of our students for their hard work and determination,” Rowland and Boyer said. “We’re looking forward to seeing their work on public display as part of the exhibit.”
Their award-winning work will be on display in the Whitney Applied Technology Center on the Onondaga Community College campus now through March 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.