Hannibal’s Malone takes first place in Inventive Minds competition

HANNIBAL - Nearly four dozen budding inventors recently put their creations to the test during the annual Inventive Minds competition hosted by the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD).
The regional event featured third- and fourth-graders representing Fairley, Clyde-Savannah and Red Creek elementary schools. Students from each school showcased their inventions to a panel of judges, who calculated scores based on a variety of criteria. Judges took into account presentation and overall execution prior to tabulating the scores and awarding prizes to the top participants.
Ricky Malone, from Fairley, took home the first-place trophy with his “Ricky’s Time Zone” invention. Rounding out the top three were Red Creek students Cooper Hadcock and Callie Jo Butler, who received medals for their achievement.
“We’re so proud of everyone who participated,” said HCSD teachers Kate Babbitt and Bethany Simmons, who helped coordinate the event and served as advisors to the Hannibal students. “These students thought outside the box and their creativity really shined. They did a wonderful job.”
