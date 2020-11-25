Hannibal SADD Club encourages safety on roads this holiday season

HANNIBAL - A club of dedicated Hannibal High School students advocating against destructive decisions is asking staff, students and community to think about how they can prevent accidents and stay safe with more drivers on the road for the holidays.
The school’s Students Against Destructive Decisions Club (SADD) sent a message to its school community asking everyone to make smart decisions on the road and to not drive while distracted, intoxicated or under the influence.
The club also asked their fellow classmates and teachers to wear blue, the color of Drunk Driving Awareness, on Thursday, Nov. 19 to show their commitment and support to putting an end to drunk and drugged driving.
“I’m very happy that the SADD members enacted a plan to share anti-drinking and driving messages remotely with the student body throughout this school year,” said club advisor Lisa Mason. “Spreading SADD’s message is more important than ever to us and the students are really embracing it.”
Hannibal’s SADD group spends the year planning and collecting donations for Hannibal’s annual Post Prom party, organizes a Mock DWI accident for upperclassmen every other year and also plans to continue putting out video, advertisements and quotes to encourage everyone to make the right decisions.
This year’s SADD club includes Britney Bishop, Emma Gombas, Austin Calkins, Lucas Mason, Marc Fellows, Calista Keefe, Mason Garbus and Emma Wood.
New York State has declared November as STOP-DWI month and December is National Drunk and Drugged Driving Awareness month.
