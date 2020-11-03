HANNIBAL - While the coronavirus pandemic has changed how classrooms are arranged and how lessons are taught, the Hannibal Central School District’s dedication to its students remains unchanged.
Teachers, administrators and staff spent countless hours in recent months attending professional development opportunities to create a strong knowledge base around technology integration and to be better equipped to teach in an environment with several new health and safety protocols. Over the summer, teachers received training on the various platforms they would be utilizing during the school year to deliver instruction.
“We approached these experiences from the perspective of our end users -- students and families,” said HCSD Assistant Superintendent Dee Froio. “Trainings focused on Zoom, Google Classroom, designing digital instruction, student engagement in a remote setting and family communication.”
In addition to supplying teachers with the training and knowledge needed for remote instruction, the district also provided several workshops for in-person teachers. Workshops covered topics such as developing effective routines and procedures, organizing the physical classroom space, reimagining student collaboration, and whole and small group instruction.
“More so than ever before, it has been a team effort to bring students back to the classroom,” Froio said. “Partnering with parents to ensure that students feel safe and comfortable regardless of whether they are receiving in-person or remote instruction has been a top priority. The engagement rate for students has been tremendous across all three buildings -- again a testament to the collaborative efforts of the entire school community.”
While the district was working to provide teachers with the training opportunities needed for success, officials were simultaneously surveying families to ensure students had the technology and equipment to thrive in a remote learning environment. All students in the district were issued a Chromebook, and WiFi hotspots were provided to those with no Internet connectivity.
“Beyond the logistics of ensuring access to technology … our main goal is to support our students and provide the best experience possible to addresses both academic and social emotional needs,” Froio said. “We continue to make decisions based on what is in students’ best interest. The pandemic has not changed that, but it has caused us to bring even more creativity and ‘outside the box’ thinking to every level of the organization. We firmly believe that seeing all of these challenges as opportunities and opening our minds to the possibilities will make our instructional program stronger and more diverse.”
