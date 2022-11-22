Hannibal schools host family engagement activities

HANNIBAL - Students in the Hannibal Central School District recently celebrated Halloween with several activities.
During a weeklong “All Hallows’ Read” event in late October, students and their families lined the hallways of Fairley Elementary School to read their favorite books. Each grade level had a designated day where family members were invited to read with the students and enjoy light refreshments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.