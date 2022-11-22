Hannibal schools host family engagement activities

A Hannibal first-grader looks at a book during the All Hallows’ Read event where family members were invited into the school to read to students.

HANNIBAL - Students in the Hannibal Central School District recently celebrated Halloween with several activities.

During a weeklong “All Hallows’ Read” event in late October, students and their families lined the hallways of Fairley Elementary School to read their favorite books. Each grade level had a designated day where family members were invited to read with the students and enjoy light refreshments.

