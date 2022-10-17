HANNIBAL - The hallways of each Hannibal Central School District school building were abuzz as students and families attended open houses.
Teachers and administrators were on hand at each building to welcome and connect with Warrior families. Attendees had an opportunity to tour the respective school, meet with teachers in various subject areas, learn about community resources, and see student work on display.
