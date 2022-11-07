Hannibal schools welcome 12 new staff members

Hannibal Central School District new staff members gather for a group photo outside of the high school. From left are: Spencer Kranz, Wendy Hawkinson, Ginny Faunce, Kristen Clapp, Kathaleen Hooper, Kaitlyn Ryder, Molly Laxton, Kaylee Greene, Rebecca Familo, Rachelle Raymond (back), Michael Vargas and Emily Holst.

HANNIBAL - The 2022-23 school year got underway in the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) with a dozen new staff members as part of the Warrior family.

Each new staff member attended an orientation over the summer in which they became acclimated with the school building as well as the goals, initiatives and mission of the district. Veteran teachers also connected with the new employees and will serve as mentors throughout the year.

