Hannibal schools welcome several new staff members

HANNIBAL - The Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) recently welcomed a mix of new faces and familiar ones to fill various substitute and permanent positions this academic year.
During a September staff orientation, district administration welcomed the following employees to substitute positions within the district: Lisa Vincent (high school special education); Lauren Hahn (high school music); Chelsea Roach, (first-grade); Ashley Cuyle (middle school counselor); and Michelle Hamilton (sixth-grade). Also attending the orientation were recent hires Rachel Smith, elementary teacher; Amy Terpening, elementary teacher; and Carl “Duke” Wallin and Meg Welling, career resource specialists.
“The orientation was very different this year,” said HCSD Assistant Superintendent Dee Froio. “We focused on having the new staff share how the pandemic impacted whatever role they served in last spring and discussed challenges they were anticipating for the start of the new year. We processed through those challenges to try to put everyone at ease about the unknown. We wanted everyone to know that we are all learning how to navigate the new normal and that knowing how to ask for help and who to go to was of critical importance for everyone’s success.”
In addition to engaging in meaningful discussion about the pandemic’s impact on education, the new staff members also reviewed the board of education’s goals and district initiatives. An afternoon mentorship program and collaboration session capped off the day.
