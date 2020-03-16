Hannibal sixth-grader to participate in national leadership conference

HANNIBAL - After witnessing Nicolas Kaufman’s leadership potential in class, Dennis M. Kenney Middle School teacher Cathy Smith knew the sixth-grader would be the perfect contender for the Junior National Young Leaders Conference.
With Smith’s nomination, Kaufman was selected to represent Hannibal at the conference for five days this summer in Washington, DC. He will join other middle school students from across the country to participate in academic and career-oriented development activities.
“I was really happy when I found out,” Kaufman said. “I’ve always dreamed of going to DC.”
Kaufman, who is involved in Boy Scouts, band, chorus, soccer and dance, noted that he was looking forward to collaborating with his peers, strengthening his leadership skills and exploring the rich history that defines Washington.
“I hope I gain skills that I can bring back and apply to the Hannibal community,” he said. “This is an opportunity for me to learn things that I can use to make a difference.”
