HANNIBAL - Ten Dennis M. Kenney (DMK) Middle School sixth-graders recently represented the Hannibal Central School District at the All-County Festival for student musicians.
Held in Mexico, the students from Hannibal joined their peers from schools throughout the county to perform and showcase their musical talents. Representing Hannibal were band students Myla Manford, Paul Engle, Kai Turaj and Reagan Bonoffski, along with choral performers Emileigh Walts, Elle Woolworth, Destany Bryan, Phoenix Leonardo, Alice Thompson and Garrett Green.
