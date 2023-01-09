HANNIBAL - Several dozen Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) student musicians recently took the Lockwood Auditorium stage to perform holiday concerts.
The high school band and chorus opened the concert season with a full set list on Dec. 13. Group songs such as “White Christmas,” “Shalom Chauverim” and “The Snow Carol” were complemented with several solo performances. Two nights later, the fourth- through eighth-grade concert provided an evening of music with dozens of winter and holiday-inspired classics.
