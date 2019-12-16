Hannibal students explore careers in agriculture

HANNIBAL - Agricultural careers were in the spotlight recently as Hannibal High School students learned about everything from farming to energy production during a field trip.
The interactive career day, hosted by Cayuga Community College’s agricultural initiatives program, provided students with an opportunity to explore various jobs within the farming sector. Students learned from business experts at Behling’s Orchard, Wilkhom Dairy and Attis Biofuels/1886 Malt House.
“The tour featured mini workshop rotations for students to learn about each facility, its operations, associated careers, and hands-on demonstrations,” said Hannibal administrative intern Chrissy Rode.
The students learned about invasive species, agritourism, herd management and nutrition, automation, robotic milking, CAD style facility planning, veterinary medicine, quality control and how to process ethanol.
“Despite a super rainy day, we had incredible learning experiences, enriched with lots of insights of career possibilities right here in our local community,” Rode said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.