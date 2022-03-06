HANNIBAL - Members of Dennis M. Kenney (DMK) Middle School’s Spanish Club recently had the opportunity to create Caribbean-inspired dishes during an afterschool meeting with the help of world language teacher and club co-advisor Michele Gowans and family and consumer sciences (FACS) teacher Sharon Sexstone.
Together, students prepared Cuban sandwiches with pan Cubano, Spanish rice, fried plantains and rice pudding (arroz con leche) for dessert in the FACS classroom kitchen. The club then ate the meal together.
During February break, members of the Hannibal High School Travel Club, alongside Gowans, had a once-in-a-lifetime Spanish lesson during a club-sponsored trip to the Dominican Republic. She noted that the trip was centered around “natural wonders,” and that students visited waterfalls, the jungle, the Columbus Lighthouse (Faro a Colón) mausoleum monument and participated in interdisciplinary activities. The students also visited beaches and coastal areas around Santo Domingo to learn about “the environmental impact of the choices we make in terms of how we dispose our garbage.” Also included in the trip itinerary were white water rafting, surfing lessons and a pottery class.
