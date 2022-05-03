Hannibal students make the MOST of science lesson

HANNIBAL - Dennis M. Kenney (DMK) Middle School sixth-graders recently wrapped up a science unit with several experiments thanks to the Museum of Science and Technology (MOST).
Matt Fagan, a science educator with the MOST, talked about chemical reactions, acids, bases and the scientific process. Students then made hypotheses based on their knowledge, and they watched as various chemicals interacted during the demonstration.
“This was a great way for students to visualize some of the things they have been learning in the classroom,” said DMK teacher Shannon Rupert. “When they are able to see these complex processes in action, it really reinforces the lesson.”
