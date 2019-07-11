HANNIBAL - The hallways at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School (DMK) were recently transformed into a gallery of student work during DMK on Display.
Throughout the evening, students and their families perused the school and viewed various projects that were on display. In the sixth-grade wing, students showcased their research and dressed as different historical figures as part of a wax museum. In other parts of the building, there were student musical performances, math games, art projects, ELA and science activities, and coding demonstrations. Community agencies were also on hand to provide information about their services.
Following the showcase of student work, a talent show was held in the cafeteria. The show featured students performing eight acts such as skits, songs and dance routines.
According to DMK Principal Shawn Morgan, the evening was a great way to show parents all the student learning that has taken place throughout the year.
“We’re so proud of our students for all their hard work this year,” Morgan said. “DMK on Display is a wonderful opportunity for students to bring their families into the building and showcase what they’ve learned.”
