Harrisville Central School announces academic achievement

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announced its first quarter honor and high honor rolls for the 2020-21 school year.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
SIXTH GRADE:
Charles Bearor,Athena Brown, Richard Darou, Abigail Jackson, Addison Jackson, Jackson Jenack, Tyler Lesperance, Loralee Patchin, Levi Sullivan and Maddox Sullivan
SEVENTH GRADE:
Violet Atkinson, Angelo Campbell, Avery Chartrand, Jaelin Fayette, Ethan LaVancha, Blake Martin, Patrick McNeely and Maiya Sullivan.
EIGHTH GRADE:
Ava Bearor, Aiden Chartrand, Nevaeh LaPlatney, Aiden Mera, Isabel Miller, Lola Miller and Joseph Shephard.
FRESHMEN:
Connor Jenack, Elaine LaVancha, Hailey Meagher, Isabel Meagher and Carly Parow.
SOPHOMORES:
Nadia Atkinson, Nicholas Brassard, Aaron Parow and Evelyn Winters.
JUNIORS:
Cadence Atkinson, Harlee Cook, Caroline Delles, Charles Fuller,Jayla Hall, Renee Hooper, Tucker Kelly, Aidan Kirk, Anthony Schmidt, Breanna Shampine, Will Taylor, Julia Vega and Jonathan Wicks.
SENIORS:
Evan Arnold, Brady Hall, Michael Hooper, Amy Manchester, Torie Moore, Nathan Schmitt, Benjamin Taylor, Mackenzie Woodward and KateLynn Yaw.
HONOR ROLLs
SIXTH GRADE:
Payton Henry, Kayla Kobylanski and Stevie Petrie.
SEVENTH GRADE:
Andrew Kiblin, Noelani Miller, Gabrielle O’Connor, Jaden Pate, Makeena Peabody and Adryelle Render.
EIGHTH GRADE:
Angel Clark, Adam Howland and Liam Winters.
FRESHMEN:
Meagan Lunderman, Abigail McIntosh, Ethan Parow and Tanner Sullivan.
SOPHOMORES:
Josephine Brown, Lila LaParr, Joanie Shaw and Seth Taylor.
JUNIORS:
Leo Doyle, Conor Lunderman, Caitlyn McIntosh and Matthew Smith.
SENIORS:
Tanner Hadfield, Talon LaParr, Andreas Shuler and Hannah Woodward.
