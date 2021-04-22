Harrisville Central School class leaders
HARRISVILLE — The 2021 class leaders of Harrisville Central School are Brady C. Hall, valedictorian; Amy J. Manchester, salutatorian; and Talon W. LaParr, highest vocational award.
Mr. Hall, son of Jolie and Don Snider, Harrisville; and Jeff and Genny Hall, Gouverneur, has an academic average of 93.4. He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Mastery in science and earn advanced placement credits and dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, and Hudson Valley Community College, Troy.
He has played basketball and soccer for four years; lacrosse for one year; and baseball for one years. Mr. Hall has been a member of the Harrisville Youth Trap League for four years; is a former member of the National Junior Honor society; and current member of the National Honor Society. He was a member of the Student Representatives Assembly for four years; a member of the Youth Advisory Council for three years; and spent summers as a student maintenance worker at Harrisville Central School.
He has assisted in several Red Cross blood drives; works with the HCS Backpack Program; volunteered at Harrisville Fire Department, Harris Courts and with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department for their Shop with a Cop and Safe Child programs.
Mr. Hall has received several honors, including WWNY TV-7 Academic All-Star, Clarkson University Leadership Award, Section X Athlete of Distinction, Harrisville Central School Academic Letters, High Honor Roll and Student of the Month.
He plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, to major in mechanical engineering.
Miss Manchester, daughter of Jackie Gibson, Evans Mills; and Tom Manchester, Harrisville, has an academic average of 93. She will graduate with an Advanced Designation Regents Diploma with Mastery in Science; advanced placement credits; and dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake.
She is a former member of National Junior Honor Society; member of National Honor Society; member of the Student Representative Assembly for four years; member of the Youth Advisory Council for four years; and is a member of the Lewis County Youth Bureau. Miss Manchester has served as president of the NHS, SRA and class of 2021 and has played basketball for three years and softball for four years.
She has volunteered for Red Cross blood drives, roadside clean-up and the Backpack Program. Among honors she has received are Harrisville Central School Academic Letters and High Honor Roll.
Mr. LaParr, son of Terry and Lynn LaParr, Harrisville, has an academic average of 90. He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation.
He attends the heavy equipment operation program through Southwest Technical Center, Fowler. Through the program, Mr. LaParr has worked at Emerald Greens Golf Course, Gouverneur, constructing cart paths, walking paths and tee boxes; and River side Cemetery and Gouverneur Country Club, with tree and brush removal and stump grinding.
He has participated in high school band and volunteered with roadside clean-up. He has received several honors, including Honor and High Honor Roll and November 2020 Student of the Month at Southwest Technical Center.
Mr. LaParr will attend SUNY Canton to major in construction technology management.
