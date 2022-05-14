Harrisville Central School class leaders
HARRISVILLE — The 2022 class leaders at Harrisville Central School are Caroline Delles, valedictorian; Jaya Hall, salutatorian; and Breanna Shampine, highest vocational award.
Caroline Delles
Miss Delles, daughter of Kevin and Jodi Delles, Harrisville, has a grade point average of 96.5. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Mastery in Mathematics and have dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, in pre-calculus and English composition.
She is a member of the varsity girls softball team, four year member of the high school chorus, drama club; has taken part of New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solos; and is a former member of National Junior Honor Society. In addition, Miss Delles serves as treasurer of the Bonaparte chapter of the National Honor Society, served as president of the Student Representatives Assembly in her senior year and serves as secretary of the Youth Advisory Council. She has worked at the school over the summer and during the school year as bookkeeper for the varsity boys soccer team.
Among community service performed are the school roadside clean-up, Red Cross blood drives and grocery shopping and backing bags for the school Backpack Program. Honors received include Harrisville Central School academic letters and high honor roll and was WWNY TV7 Academic All-Star.
Miss Delles plans to major in liberal arts at Jefferson Community College, Watertown, and study photography.
Jayla Hall
Miss Hall, daughter of Stacey Bowen and Dustin Hall, Harrisville, has a grade point average of 96.2. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Mastery in mathematics and science and earn dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, in English literature, English composition, pre-calculus, calculus, Spanish IV and Spanish V.
She is former member of the National Junior Honor Society; a fourth-generation member of the Bonaparte chapter of the National Honor Society; a member of the high school band and Student Representative Assembly for four years; a member of the Youth Advisory Council for three years, serving as president for one; a member of the Green team; and played soccer for two years and basketball for one year.
Among her community service was the school roadside clean-up, Red Cross blood drives, school Backpack Program and several community beautification projects. Miss Hall works part-time at Stefano’s Pizzeria.
Honors received include Harrisville Central School academic letters and high honor roll, Clarkson University Leadership Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Computing Medal, St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholar Award, St. Lawrence University Augsbury Scholar and University of Rochester Basuch & Lomb Science Award.
Miss Hall plans to major in data science at the University of Rochester.
Breanna Shampine
Miss Shampine, daughter of Melissa LaParr and John Shampine, Harrisville, has a grade point average of 93.7. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma.
She studies cosmetology at Southwest Technical Center, Fowler, will earn her cosmetology license; and spends her work base learning at Ultimate Experience Salon, Gouverneur.
Honors received include honor and high honor roll, Student of the Month at Southwest Technical Center and the Keuka College George H. Ball Community Achievement Award.
She is a member of National Honor Society; played softball and soccer for one year; works part-time at Slider’s Food Mart and babysits.
Among her community service are the school roadside clean-up and Trunk or Treat.
Miss Shampine plans to join the work force and hopes to become a mortuary cosmetologist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.