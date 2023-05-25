Harrisville Central School class leaders
HARRISVILLE — The 2023 class leaders at Harrisville Central School are Evelyn Winters, valedictorian; and Aaron Parow, salutatorian.
Evelyn Winters
Miss Winters, daughter of Matt Winters and Liza Atkinson, Harrisville, has a grade point average of 94.7. She will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation; nine dual enrolment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, in pre-calculus, US history and English composition; and three college credits through Jefferson Community College, Watertown, in drawing and painting.
She was a member of the varsity girls’ soccer team; is a member of high school chorus; participated in New York State School Music Association (NYSSMA) solos; is a former member of National Junior Honor Society; and is service chair of the Bonaparte chapter of National Honor Society. Miss Winters is a finalist for the Student Space Exploration Program and worked at the school as part of the summer youth program, maintaining and cleaning the school
Among honors received are Harrisville Central School academic letters and high honor roll, Clarkson University Achievement Award, Elmira College Key Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Award, St. Lawrence University Augsbury Scholar Ward, St. Bonaventure University Bonnie Scholarship, Keuka College George H. Ball Award, Sage College’s Student Scholar Award, WWNY TV7 Academic All-Star and the Dean’s Scholarship from SUNY Oneonta.
Miss Winters plans to attend SUNY Oneonta to major in theater.
Aaron Parow
Mr. Parow, son of Shelly and Adam Carr, Harrisville, and Carl Parow and Erin Jackson, Poland, has a grade point average of 93.2. He will graduate with a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation; and nine dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac lake, in US history, English composition and pre-calculus.
A three-sport athlete, he served as captain of the soccer team and earned Athlete of Distinction honors. He is a former member of National Junior Honor Society; is induction chair of the Bonaparte chapter of National Society; is a member of high school band and chorus and Student Representative Assembly; and serves as president of the Youth Advisory Council (YAC) and class president.
Mr. Parow has participated in several community service events, including purchasing food for the BackPack program and blood drives, both as a volunteer and a donor.
Among honors received are Harrisville Central School academic letters and high honor roll, Clarkson University Leadership Award, Elmira College Key Award, Rochester Institute of Technology Innovation and Creativity Medal, St. Bonaventure University Reilly Scholar Award and Keuka College George H. Ball Award.
Mr. Parow plans to attend SUNY Canton to major in forensic criminology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.