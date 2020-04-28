Harrisville Central School class leaders
The 2020 class leaders of Harrisville Central School are Jadon Sullivan, valedictorian; Chloe Eileen Benson, salutatorian; and Rachel Elise Bango, top vocational award recipient.
Jadon Sullivan
Jadon Sullivan, son of Chad and Heather Sullivan, Harrisville, plans to attend Clarkson University, Potsdam, in the fall to major in engineering and management.
He has an academic average of 94.8 and will receive a Regents Diploma with Advanced Designation with Mastery in Science. He will earn advanced placement credits in United States history and calculus AB and dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, in U.S. history, pre-calculus and English composition.
Jadon has been a member of the Harrisville Pirates basketball team. He has been on the varsity boys’ basketball team for four years and a captain for the last two. Jadon has experienced great successes with his teammates at the varsity level. He has earned Section X NAC First Team All-Northern Awards and the Section X MVP Award.
Jadon has been active in many other school groups. He has also been on the boys’ varsity soccer team for four years and has been captain for the last two. He earned Section X NAC First Team All-Northern Awards in soccer. Last year, he played varsity golf with Clifton-Fine Central School, Star Lake, and was planning on returning to play again this year. Jadon has been a member of the high school concert band for all four years of high school, in the percussion section.
He is a former member of the National Junior Honor Society and a current member of National Honor Society. Jadon has served as president and vice-president of his class, freshman and sophomore years respectively. He has also been a member of the Student Representatives Assembly for the last two years and is a member of the Youth Advisory Council this year.
Jadon’s honors include: WWNY TV 7 Academic All-Star, Clarkson University Achievement Award, St. Lawrence University Augsbury Scholar nominee, Harrisville Central School Academic Letters and High Honor Roll, Section X Athlete of Distinction.
Chloe Eileen Benson
Chloe Eileen Benson, daughter of Lisa Bango of Harrisville, and Jay Benson, Harrisville, plans to study political science in college.
Chloe has and academic average of 92.7 and she will receive an Advanced Designation Regents Diploma with Mastery in Science. She will earn advanced placement credits in United States history, and dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, in English 12, pre-calculus and U.S. History; through Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, in psychology and sociology; and through Jefferson Community College, Watertown, in drawing.
Chloe is a former member of the National Junior Honor Society and a current member of the National Honor Society. As a sophomore, she attended HOBY (Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Seminar) at Utica College. She has been a member of the Student Representative Assembly for four years and served as president during her junior year. She has been a member of the Youth Advisory Council for four years and a class officer for three years. Chloe has played soccer for four years, basketball for three years and softball for three years.
Chloe’s honors include: St. Lawrence University Augsbury nominee, Harrisville Central School Academic Letters and High Honor Roll and Section X Athlete of Distinction.
Rachel Elise Bango
Rachel Elise Bango, daughter of Robert and Aria Bango, Harrisville, has an academic average of 89.1 and will receive a Regents Diploma. She will receive dual enrollment credits through North Country Community College, Saranac Lake, for English composition, and through SUNY Canton for medical terminology and anatomy and physiology. She plans to attend SUNY Canton in the fall to major in applied psychology.
Rachel’s honors include: membership in the National Honor Society, honor and high honor roll at Harrisville Central School, and the Top Achiever Award at Southwest Technical Center.
Rachel attends the Southwest Technical Center in Fowler, for allied health this year; and last year, attended the certified nursing assistant program.
