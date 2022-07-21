Harrisville Central School has announced fourth quarter honor rolls

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announced the fourth quarter honor rolls for the 2021-2022 school year.
High Honor Roll
Grade 7:
Charles Bearor, Athena Brown, Richard Darou, Payton Henry, Abigail Jackson, Addison Jackson, Jackson Jenack, Kayla Kobylanski, Cayden Ossont, Jayden Patrick, Levi Sullivan and Maddox Sullivan
Grade 8:
Violet Atkinson, Angelo Campbell, Avery Jo Chartrand, Ella Delaney, Jaelin Fayette, Ethan LaVancha, Blake Martin, Noelani Miller, Jaden Pate, Makeena Peabody, Alexionna Sovie, Lilah Stephenson and Maiya Sullivan
Grade 9:
Ava Bearor, Maia Bernhard, Aiden Chartrand, Nevaeh LaPlatney, Aiden Mera, Isabel Miller, Lola Miller and Joseph Shephard
Grade 10:
Madison Cartier, Connor Jenack, Elaine LaVancha, Hailey Meagher, Isabel Meagher and Carly Parow
Grade 11:
Nadia Atkinson, Aaron Parow, Ryan Shuler, Seth Taylor and Evelyn Winters
Grade 12:
Cadence Atkinson, Jonathan Baez, Jr., Harlee Cook, Caroline Delles, Jayla Hall, Renee Hooper, Breanna Shampine and Will Taylor
HONOR ROLL
Grade 7:
Gage Carr, Dominyk Chartrand, Eathan Doyle, Paytyn Hadfield, Emily Hyneman, Gavin Lader, Tyler Lesperance and Stevie Petrie
Grade 8:
Jaydyn Hadfield, Andrew Kiblin, Devin Laba, Steven LaPlatney, Patrick McNeely, Joseph Schrodt and Mackenna Turturro
Grade 9:
Madison Kackison, Conner Rose, Victoria Shampine and Liam Winters
Grade 10:
LeAnna Doyle, Korrina Jaquish, Ian Luther, Ethan Parow, Jacqueline Rife and Nolan Sullivan
Grade 11:
Nicholas Brassard, Trent Briggs, Maegan Kackison and Joanie Shaw
Grade 12:
Degan Carr, Tucker Kelly, Aidan Kirk and Levi LaPlatney
