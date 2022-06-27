HARRISVILLE — He thinks of all of the students in the Harrisville Central School District as “his kids,” but the Class of 2022 holds a special place in Superintendent Robert N. Finster’s heart and career. This year’s graduates are the first he has witnessed from the first day of their school education to their last.
During his address to the 29 members of the graduating class on Friday night, Mr. Finster used the same speech he did for the Class of 2011, finding its messages — the importance of relationships, balancing life’s challenges, resilience, bravery, being true to oneself and to “dream and dream big” and follow that with action — are still relevant.
“I’ve appreciated every single thing every one of you have done for me in my 12 years here,” Mr. Finster told them. “I’ve watched you grow and you are all amazing young men and women. I’m incredibly proud of you.”
In an interview on Monday, Mr. Finster said that every class and every student has been a revelation in one way or another over the years, but because he had not had as many years with the first five or six classes that graduated after he joined the school as elementary school principal in 2010, he was not privy to the same nuances.
“Looking back on that first group of kids … I missed a lot. I missed their growing up. I would have loved to watch them grow into the young men and women that they became,” he said. “It gives you a completely different perspective on who they are as people and, honestly, on whether we’ve done a good job here or not and I don’t just mean academically. I mean growing them into productive citizens and kind people. That really makes a difference to me.”
The Class of 2022 has impressed him through the years because of their empathy, to one another and especially, to a child with special needs that was in their class, Gabrielle L. Conlin, who died in August 2011 before the class started second grade.
“When you have kids that are not typical in the classroom with the other kids, it’s incredible the way the kids grow and just the empathy that they have,” he said.
Another class in the small school of about 320 students has a member with unique needs being shown similarly deep empathy and kindness, Mr. Finster said. With both classes, he added, it has been “pretty cool to watch.”
Even students who have joined the classes over the years have “picked it (the empathy and kindness) up quickly” according to Mr. Finster.
“I think it’s just contagious when people are kind to each other and whoever has come into the mix over the years has just become, in my opinion, kind,” he said. “I think they were kind before but it makes it easier to be kind when everybody else is.”
He also said it does not hold true for the classes without a differently-abled person in their midst. There are a number of kids who “can be mean, especially to each other,” in those classes.
“I think inclusion is the key word. We’re an inclusive school. We do not have separate special education classrooms, so all of our kids are mixed in with our general education kids. They (children with special needs) may go to a special class (for some topics) but in general, throughout the day they are in classes with most of their peers and I think that inclusion really, really makes a difference,” the superintendent said, noting that a former elementary school principal, Amy M. Bird, was responsible for pioneering inclusion in the district.
A member of the Class of 2022 opened a pink satin ribbon-clad box to release the live butterflies inside in honor of Miss Conlin during their ceremony because, according to Mr. Finster, she loved butterflies.
Being an educator has changed significantly over the years, Mr. Finster said, with more being expected of schools and teachers by both the government and families while new sets of challenges constantly need attention.
Right now, for example, his school is having a child care crisis for teachers and other employees because two of the three licensed providers in the district are no longer providing the service and the remaining one can’t take any more children. He and his team are looking into whatever will be a long-term, viable solution to the new issue that could easily become a crisis.
The most concerning thing to emerge over his dozen years with the school system, however, impacts students and teachers alike.
“In the last six or seven years, I’ve seen a huge increase in mental health (issues). That’s where it gets really, really difficult to meet the kids’s needs … we’re really starting to focus a lot more on this because we’re seeing more of a need than we ever have before.”
He said in the past year, students have had to be taken to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for evaluation six times. Teachers, too, have had mental health challenges since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which seemed to Mr. Finster to bring to light many problems that likely existed before, but were not yet so obvious.
“I had become very reactive to it (mental health issues) instead of proactive and I’m very upset with myself for not seeing this coming,” Mr. Finster said.
A student in this year’s junior class — who was trained in how to detect and help a person with mental health issues before they are in crisis and what to do after if it gets that far — has, in turn, taught him, some teachers and other students. It was, for Mr. Finster, welcome information from a welcome source shared with empathy and kindness.
Mr. Finster grew up in northern New Jersey and attended St. Bonaventure University, where he met his wife, Bridget A. Finster, who was originally from Watertown, where the couple resides. He worked for the Madison-Oneida Board of Cooperative Educational Services as the middle school alternative principal for three years before he became the elementary school principal at Harrisville and, two years later, superintendent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.