Harrisville fourth quarter honors

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announced the fourth quarter honor rolls for the 2022-2023 school year.
HIGH HONOR
SEVENTH GRADE:
Reese Berckley, Jacob Gilbert, Olivia McCormick, Averie Meagher, Lylian Moore,Dakoda Ryan, Hailey Schmitt and Alexander Vega
EIGHTH GRADE:
Charles Bearor, Athena Brown, Richard Darou, Payton Henry, Abigail Jackson, Addison Jackson, Jackson Jenack, Kayla Kobylanski, Levi Sullivan and Maddox Sullivan
FRESHMEN:
Violet Atkinson, Jeremiah Baez, Avery Chartrand, Jaelin Fayette, Ethan LaVancha, Blake Martin, Makeena Peabody, Alexionna Sovie and Maiya Sullivan
SOPHOMORES:
Ava Bearor, Maia Bernhard, Aiden Chartrand, Curtis Huston, Alexis Johnson, Madison Kackison, Nevaeh LaPlatney, Aiden Mera, Isabel Miller, Lola Miller and Conner Rose
JUNIORS:
Madison Cartier, LeAnna Doyle, Connor Jenack, Elaine LaVancha, Hailey Meagher, Isabel Meagher, Carly Parow and Jacqueline Rife
SENIORS:
Nadia Atkinson, Nicholas Brassard, Aaron Parow, Joanie Shaw, Seth Taylor and Evelyn Winters
HONOR ROLL
SEVENTH GRADE:
Chance Atkinson, Madelyn Loos, Jacob Martin, Owen Martin and Jaimison Peabody
EIGHTH GRADE:
Ciara Bond, Paytyn Hadfield, Emily Hyneman, Emily Michels, Cayden Ossont and Loralee Patchin
FRESHMEN:
Seth Blanchard, Ella Delaney, Noelani Miller, Joseph Schrodt, Lilah Stephenson and Mackenna Turturro
SOPHOMORES:
Joseph Shephard
JUNIORS:
Miranda Carr, Logan Ossont, Ethan Parow, Nolan Sullivan and Tanner Sullivan
SENIORS:
Alex Horten, Lila LaParr, Ryan Lennon and Ryan Shuler
