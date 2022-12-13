HARRISVILLE — A science experiment by three Harrisville Central School students is out of this world.
The experiment by sophomores Elaine L. LaVancha and Hailey M. Meagher and eighth grader Ethan L. LaVancha was chosen from among 52 proposals from north country schools submitted to the Clarkson Discovery Challenge — Space.
The finalists’ experiment, titled “The effects of microgravity on chlamydomonas reinhardtii algae when exposed to optimal nutrient levels,” was chosen from three second-round experiments as the flight experiment during Mission 16 to the International Space Station.
The experiment shows how algae grow in space.
The students will compare the outcomes of the space experiment to the results obtained from conducting the same research on Earth.
The experiment is significant due to the versatility of algae.
“There are a lot of uses for algae — as a food source, fuel, life support,” said Hailey, the daughter of Matthew R. and Sarah A. Meagher of Harrisville. Ethan and Elaine are the children of Darek C. and Jean E. LaVancha of Harrisville.
The trio of budding scientists and their teacher Nicole L. Taylor went to Cape Canaveral, Florida, in hopes of watching the launch of the space shuttle carrying their experiment to the International Space Station. Unfortunately, the take-off was once again postponed and they had to watch the launch at home after their return.
“It was kind of disappointing,” Elaine said of not seeing the launch in person. “But we still got to watch it. The way the world is proceeding, we do a lot of things virtually so it was not as heartbreaking.”
Hailey pointed out that her entire family got together on the Saturday after Thanksgiving to watch the launch.
“They keep telling me how proud they are,” she said.
Before leaving the north country, the group was given a send-off by the Harrisville community and school complete with a parade through the school’s hallways and an escort by the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department through town.
“The send-off felt incredible,” Ethan said. “The entire school was lining the hallway and cheering — it was really good.”
“It was amazing,” Hailey agreed. “It showed the gratitude for our year of hard work. There were smiles all around.”
Although they could not stay in Florida for the launch, the students said they had a great time visiting the Kennedy Space Center.
Ethan said he was most impressed by the Saturn V rocket and the rocket assembly building.
“We really enjoyed our time at the Kennedy Space Center, the experience was outstanding,” Ms. Taylor said. “These young ladies and gentlemen were very dedicated and committed to this program. They started it over a year ago and are just putting it into action. This is real science, there are always revisions and setbacks that you will encounter.”
“It was probably one of the best experiences I have ever had,” Ethan said. “Going to Florida with friends, family and one of my favorite teachers — visiting the space center and museum.”
“We had a great time together,” Hailey said. “It’s something I will never forget. It was inspiring and a great motivation for me to pursue a career in STEM.”
Upon their return, the students’ celebrity status has continued.
“The students have become role models for the community,” Ms. Taylor said.
Hailey said the students were asked to speak at an assembly about their experience which has spurred interest in science in their fellow students.
Ms. Taylor said community members have also shown a greater interest in what is happening in the school academically.
“It’s usually the sports which are celebrated but these kids are experiencing that attention,” she noted. “These kids inspire me.”
The teacher and students also received recognition from Lewis County Legislator Phil Hathway, District 1, who said their achievement is “another reason we can be ‘North Country proud.’”
The experiment has begun with the clamp being removed on day one on the International Space Station. The Harrisville students unclamped the sample here on Earth on Nov. 29 to mimic what is occurring on the space station. On day 14, the students will unclamp the second clamp that will add a fixative to stop the growth in order get an accurate count of the amount of growth in microgravity.
