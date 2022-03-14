HARRISVILLE — Three Harrisville Central School students will have their science experiment performed in space.
The experiment by sophomores Elaine L. LaVancha and Hailey M. Meagher along with eighth grader Ethan L. LaVancha was chosen from among 52 proposals from north country schools submitted to the Clarkson Discovery Challenge — Space.
The finalists’ experiment, titled “The effects of microgravity on chlamydomonas reinhardtii algae when exposed to optimal nutrient levels” was chosen from three second-round experiments as the flight experiment during Mission 16 to the International Space Station.
Quite simply, as described by Hailey, the experiment shows how algae grow in space.
“There are a lot of uses for algae — as a food source, fuel, life support,” said Hailey, the daughter of Matthew R. and Sarah A. Meagher of Harrisville.
She said the challenging part of developing the experiment was that “there were a lot of parts — learning about algae, how to make it work.”
Elaine, the daughter of Darek C. and Jean E. LaVancha of Harrisville, said the challenging part was the time involved.
“We had to stay after school several times,” she said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the students had to work remotely.
Ethan, Elaine’s brother, said they had thought of other experiments to present such as sending an egg into space to see how it developed, but that could be problematic as would sending a chimpanzee, which has been done previously.
“We had to look at the limitations,” Hailey said. “It’s a very small space to conduct the experiment.”
According to Clarkson University, the students will compare the outcomes of the space experiment to the results obtained from conducting the same research on Earth. The team is also invited to present its findings at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., and to attend the launch of the experiment in Cape Canaveral, Fla., along with their teacher, Nicole L. Taylor.
The students were very excited about the win and the upcoming trip to Florida and Washington, D.C.
“I was beyond thrilled when I found out we won,” Ethan said. “It was like oh, my God, we’re geniuses.”
“I was ecstatic,” said Elaine, who plans to pursue a career in engineering. “I’ve never been to a space launch.”
“I’m excited about the opportunity,” Hailey said. “I’ve never been to Florida but it’s always been one of my dreams to see a launch. I’m at a loss for words.”
Hailey said she has always loved science and plans to continue her education in aerospace engineering.
“Our students are very lucky to have the resources from Clarkson University and our district to acknowledge the talents of our students here at Harrisville Central School,” Mrs. Taylor said. “I am extremely proud of my students for their hard work on this project. This will be a life changing experience.”
Six Harrisville teams, comprised of 19 students, as well as students from Canton, Brasher Falls, Parishville-Hopkinton and Norwood-Norfolk schools submitted experiments for consideration.
The Student Spaceflight Experiments Program was made possible by a lead donation from Corning Inc. and the Corning Inc. Foundation.
Mrs. Taylor, who has been teaching science for 23 years, said other experiments by her students dealt with decomposing fruit, copper oxidation, water filtration and the germination of seeds.
She said the chosen experiment stood out to judges since it was “relevant to everyday life.”
“It was chosen due to the way the students wrote the experiment,” the science teacher said.
For the past two decades, Mrs. Taylor has taught middle school science, living environment and chemistry at Harrisville Central School.
