Harrisville students achieve academically

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announce the fourth quarter honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.

HIGH HONOR ROLL

Seventh Grade:

Ava Bearor

Aiden Chartrand

Aiden Mera

Isabel Miller

Lola Miller

Joseph Shephard

Eighth Grade:

Connor Jenack

Elaine LaVancha

Hailey Meagher

Isabel Meagher

Owen Paro

Carly Parow

Nolan Sullivan

Tanner Sullivan

Freshmen:

Nadia Atkinson

Nicholas Brassard

Lila LaParr

Eve Mantle

Aaron Parow

Evelyn Winters

Sophomores:

Cadence Atkinson

Harlee Cook

Caroline Delles

Jayla Hall

Renee Hooper

Aidan Kirk

Breanna Shampine

Julia Vega

Jonathan Wicks

Woodward Mackenzie

Juniors:

Brady Hall

Michael Hooper

Talon LaParr

Amy Manchester

Benjamin Taylor

Hannah Woodward

Seniors:

Rachel Bango

Macinzy Henry

Brianna Loos

Mattison Lunderman

Harlie Moore

Nolan Parow

Stacey Rich

Justine Schmidt

Bayleigh Spencer

Taylor Spencer

Alyce Struhl

Jadon Sullivan

HONOR ROLL

Seventh Grade:

Alysen Charleson

Curtis Huston

Conner Rose

Liam Winters

Eighth Grade:

Corey Delles

Ethan Parow

Sophomores:

Damian Harrington

Tristan Lobaito

Juniors:

Evan Arnold

Rieley Clarke

Kloss Malayna

Andreas Shuler

Billy Wooledge

Seniors:

Parker Rice

Nathaniel Woodward

