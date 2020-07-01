Harrisville students achieve academically

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announce the fourth quarter honor roll for the 2019-2020 school year.
HIGH HONOR ROLL
Seventh Grade:
Ava Bearor
Aiden Chartrand
Aiden Mera
Isabel Miller
Lola Miller
Joseph Shephard
Eighth Grade:
Connor Jenack
Elaine LaVancha
Hailey Meagher
Isabel Meagher
Owen Paro
Carly Parow
Nolan Sullivan
Tanner Sullivan
Freshmen:
Nadia Atkinson
Nicholas Brassard
Lila LaParr
Eve Mantle
Aaron Parow
Evelyn Winters
Sophomores:
Cadence Atkinson
Harlee Cook
Caroline Delles
Jayla Hall
Renee Hooper
Aidan Kirk
Breanna Shampine
Julia Vega
Jonathan Wicks
Woodward Mackenzie
Juniors:
Brady Hall
Michael Hooper
Talon LaParr
Amy Manchester
Benjamin Taylor
Hannah Woodward
Seniors:
Rachel Bango
Macinzy Henry
Brianna Loos
Mattison Lunderman
Harlie Moore
Nolan Parow
Stacey Rich
Justine Schmidt
Bayleigh Spencer
Taylor Spencer
Alyce Struhl
Jadon Sullivan
HONOR ROLL
Seventh Grade:
Alysen Charleson
Curtis Huston
Conner Rose
Liam Winters
Eighth Grade:
Corey Delles
Ethan Parow
Sophomores:
Damian Harrington
Tristan Lobaito
Juniors:
Evan Arnold
Rieley Clarke
Kloss Malayna
Andreas Shuler
Billy Wooledge
Seniors:
Parker Rice
Nathaniel Woodward
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.