Harrisville students achieve academically

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announced the first quarter honor rolls for the 2022-2023 school year.
High Honor Roll
Grade 7:
Jacob Gilbert, Riley Jenkins, Olivia McCormick, Averie Meagher, Lylian Moore, Dakoda Ryan, Hailey Schmitt and Alexander Vega.
Grade 8:
Charles Bearor, Athena Brown, Richard Darou, Payton Henry, Abigail Jackson, Addison Jackson, Jackson Jenack, Kayla Kobylanski, Levi Sullivan, Maddox Sullivan.
Freshman:
Violet Atkinson, Avery Chartrand, Jaelin Fayette, Ethan LaVancha, Blake Martin, Jaden Pate, Makeena Peabody, Lilah Stephenson and Maiya Sullivan.
Sophomores:
Ava Bearor, Maia Bernhard, Aiden Chartrand, Curtis Huston, Madison Kackison, Nevaeh LaPlatney, Aiden Mera, Isabel Miller and Lola Miller.
Juniors:
Madison Cartier, LeAnna Doyle, Jaleigh Fretwell, Korrina Jaquish, Elaine LaVancha, Hailey Meagher, Isabel Meagher, Carly Parow, Jacqueline Rife, Nolan Sullivan and Tanner Sullivan.
Seniors:
Nadia Atkinson, Nicholas Brassard, Alex Horten, Ian Luther, Aaron Parow, Joanie Shaw, Seth Taylor and Evelyn Winters.
Honor Roll
Grade 7:
Josephine Deamer, Madelyn Loos, Jacob Martin, Owen Martin, Jaimison Peabody, Abigail Shampine and Logan Wilson.
Grade 8:
Gavin Bernhard, Emily Hyneman, Sophia LaPlatney, Craig Lyndaker, Emily Michels, Loralee Patchin and Stevie Petrie.
Freshman:
Jeremiah Baez, Carson Lyndaker, Noelani Miller and Alexionna Sovie.
Sophomores:
Austin Babcock, Alexis Johnson, Mackenzie Mannigan, Miguel Merino, Conner Rose, Victoria Shampine, Joseph Shephard and Liam Winters.
Juniors:
Melody Dean, Connor Jenack, Abigail McIntosh, Ethan Parow, Lucas Schrodt and Brody Smith.
Seniors:
Christopher Shampine Jr., Ryan Shuler and Ryenne Wohnsiedler,
