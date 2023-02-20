Harrisville students achieve academically

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School has announced the first quarter honor rolls for the 2022-2023 school year.
High honor roll
Seventh grade
Logan Finnerty
Jacob Gilbert
Madelyn Loos
Olivia McCormick
Averie Meagher
Dakoda Ryan
Hailey Schmitt
Alexander Vega
Eighth grade
Charles Bearor
Athena Brown
Richard Darou
Payton Henry
Abigail Jackson
Addison Jackson
Jackson Jenack
Kayla Kobylanski
Sawyer Peabody
Levi Sullivan
Maddox Sullivan
Freshman
Violet Atkinson
Avery Chartrand
Jaelin Fayette
Ethan LaVancha
Maiya Sullivan
Sophomore
Maia Bernhard
Aiden Chartrand
Curtis Huston
Alexis Johnson
Madison Kackison
Nevaeh LaPlatney
Aiden Mera
Isabel Miller
Lola Miller
Junior
LeAnna Doyle
Connor Jenack
Elaine LaVancha
Hailey Meagher
Isabel Meagher
Carly Parow
Nolan Sullivan
Tanner Sullivan
Senior
Nadia Atkinson
Nicholas Brassard
Alex Horten
Aaron Parow
Joanie Shaw
Seth Taylor
Evelyn Winters
Honor roll
Seventh grade
Chance Atkinson
Josiah Herne
Riley Jenkins
Owen Martin
Logan Wilson
Eighth grade
Emily Hyneman
Loralee Patchin
Jayden Patrick
Stevie Petrie
Freshman
Jeremiah Baez
Devin Laba
Blake Martin
Noelani Miller
Jaden Pate
Makeena Peabody
Alexionna Sovie
Lilah Stephenson
Sophomore
Ava Bearor
Miguel Espinal Merino
Conner Rose
Makenna Rose
Victoria Shampine
Liam Winters
Junior
Madison Cartier
Ethan Parow
Jacqueline Rife
Lucas Schrodt
Senior
Beshoy Abdelsayed
Maegan Kackison
Ryan Lennon
Ian Luther
Ryenne Wohnsiedler
