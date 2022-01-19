Harrisville students achieve academically

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the first quarter marking period of the 2021-2022 school year.

High Honor

Seventh Grade:

Charles Bearor, Richard Darou, Payton Henry, Abigail Jackson, Addison Jackson, Jackson Jenack, Kayla Kobylanski, Levi Sullivan, Maddox Sullivan

Eighth Grade:

Violet Atkinson, Avery Chartrand, Jaelin Fayette, Ethan LaVancha, Blake Martin, Patrick McNeely, Jaden Pate, Makeena Peabody, Lilah Stephenson, Maiya Sullivan, Mackenna Turturro

Freshmen:

Skyler Anderson, Ava Bearor, Maia Bernhard, Aiden Chartrand, Nevaeh LaPlatney, Aiden Mera, Isabel Miller, Lola Miller, Joseph Shephard

Sophomores:

Jaleigh Fretwell, Korrina Jaquish, Connor Jenack, Elaine LaVancha, Hailey Meagher, Isabel Meagher, Nolan Sullivan

Juniors:

Nadia Atkinson, Nicholas Brassard, Aaron Parow, Joanie Shaw, Ryan Shuler, Seth Taylor, Evelyn Winters

Seniors:

Cadence Atkinson, Harlee Cook, Caroline Delles, Charles Fuller, Jayla Hall, Renee Hooper, Jana Ismail, Aidan Kirk, Breanna Shampine, Matthew Smith, Will Taylor, David Ward, Jonathan Wicks

Honor Roll

Seventh Grade:

Brown, Athena Rose

Hadfield, Paytyn Grace

Hyneman, Emily Ann

LaPlatney, Sophia Aleta Marie

Ossont, Cayden Adam

Patchin, Loralee Elizabeth

Patrick, Jayden David

Eighth Grade:

Angelo Campbell, Ella Delaney, Jaydyn Hadfield, Devin Laba, Noelani Miller, Adryelle Render

Freshmen:

Connor Mantle, Conner Rose, Victoria Shampine, Liam Winters,

Sophomores:

Madison Cartier, Meagan Lunderman, Carly Parow, Ethan Parow, Jacqueline Rife, Lucas Schrodt, Tanner Sullivan

Juniors:

Deanthony Day

Seniors:

Degan Carr, Leo Doyle, Caitlyn Lunderman, Conor McIntosh, Oliana Miller

