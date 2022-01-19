Harrisville students achieve academically

HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School reports that the following students have demonstrated outstanding academic achievement for the first quarter marking period of the 2021-2022 school year.
High Honor
Seventh Grade:
Charles Bearor, Richard Darou, Payton Henry, Abigail Jackson, Addison Jackson, Jackson Jenack, Kayla Kobylanski, Levi Sullivan, Maddox Sullivan
Eighth Grade:
Violet Atkinson, Avery Chartrand, Jaelin Fayette, Ethan LaVancha, Blake Martin, Patrick McNeely, Jaden Pate, Makeena Peabody, Lilah Stephenson, Maiya Sullivan, Mackenna Turturro
Freshmen:
Skyler Anderson, Ava Bearor, Maia Bernhard, Aiden Chartrand, Nevaeh LaPlatney, Aiden Mera, Isabel Miller, Lola Miller, Joseph Shephard
Sophomores:
Jaleigh Fretwell, Korrina Jaquish, Connor Jenack, Elaine LaVancha, Hailey Meagher, Isabel Meagher, Nolan Sullivan
Juniors:
Nadia Atkinson, Nicholas Brassard, Aaron Parow, Joanie Shaw, Ryan Shuler, Seth Taylor, Evelyn Winters
Seniors:
Cadence Atkinson, Harlee Cook, Caroline Delles, Charles Fuller, Jayla Hall, Renee Hooper, Jana Ismail, Aidan Kirk, Breanna Shampine, Matthew Smith, Will Taylor, David Ward, Jonathan Wicks
Honor Roll
Seventh Grade:
Brown, Athena Rose
Hadfield, Paytyn Grace
Hyneman, Emily Ann
LaPlatney, Sophia Aleta Marie
Ossont, Cayden Adam
Patchin, Loralee Elizabeth
Patrick, Jayden David
Eighth Grade:
Angelo Campbell, Ella Delaney, Jaydyn Hadfield, Devin Laba, Noelani Miller, Adryelle Render
Freshmen:
Connor Mantle, Conner Rose, Victoria Shampine, Liam Winters,
Sophomores:
Madison Cartier, Meagan Lunderman, Carly Parow, Ethan Parow, Jacqueline Rife, Lucas Schrodt, Tanner Sullivan
Juniors:
Deanthony Day
Seniors:
Degan Carr, Leo Doyle, Caitlyn Lunderman, Conor McIntosh, Oliana Miller
