SACKETS HARBOR — With approval from the Hay Memorial Phased Reopening Plan approved by the Board of Trustees, the Hay Memorial Library will reopen for limited services beginning June 29.
The library has developed six levels of service that align with state directives to keep patrons and staff safe. A full version of the plan can be found here: https://www.haymemoriallibrary.org/node/539.
On June 29, the library will roll out a new Grab-and-Go service, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons will be able to place holds for books and materials within Hay Memorial’s local collection. When holds are ready, a library staff member will contact a patron to set up a non-contact pick-up time for their materials in the library vestibule.
Patrons will have access to placing holds beginning on June 22 and can either log onto the library’s catalog at www.ncls.org or call the library at (315) 646-2228 to request materials. At this time, all requests must be for materials in the library’s local collection as it is not able to provide InterLibrary Loan services.
To protect anyone vulnerable in the community, all patrons must wear masks while on the library premises, unless they are under the age of 2 or have an existing medical condition that does not allow them to wear one.
Patrons will also be able to drop off materials via a drop-off location in the library vestibule and access the book drop Monday through Friday. The book drop will not be open for access on the weekend. Book and library material drop off also will be available beginning June 29.
The library has instituted the following guidelines to ensure safety in the library during the COVID-19 crisis:
— Hygiene procedures for cleaning/disinfecting common areas, when public access is allowed
— Requiring staff to wear protective gear such as masks and gloves while administering services
— Allowing teleworking where it makes sense from an operational standpoint
— Encouraging staff to monitor for symptoms of the virus and/or testing, if needed
— Special hours for library services for vulnerable populations
— Health and hygiene reminders posted, including the proper way to wear, handle and dispose of masks and gloves.
The library will provide all staff of Hay Memorial Library with up-to-date training on proper hand washing procedures, safety and sanitation protocols related to COVID-19, and PPE equipment.
The following outlines the six service levels Hay Memorial Library will provide to the surrounding community during the pandemic:
Service Level 1: Complete Building Closure — Ending June 7
Staff are allowed to access the building to perform essential functions, but the public cannot access the building.
Virtual programming, social media engagement and help-desk support will be offered, as well as promotion of NCLS e-books and online resources. No in-person programs or services will be offered.
Physical library materials won’t be circulated, and the library will discourage returns until safety precautions can be put in place.
Service Level 2: Partial Closure, No In-Person Services — June 8 through June 28
Staff will be allowed in the building to conduct administrative tasks, but the public still won’t be able to access the building.
Hay Memorial will offer virtual programming, social media engagement, help desk support and promote NCLS e-books and online resources. No in-person programs or services will be offered.
Physical library materials won’t be circulated, and returns will be discouraged until safety precautions can be put in place.
Service Level 3: Minimal In-Person Service — Beginning June 29
Staff will be allowed in the building to conduct administrative tasks and limited library services; the public will still be unable to access the building.
Hay Memorial will offer most limited services and all programming online. No-contact, in-person services will be offered, including holds pickup, books by mail, bulk loans to partner organizations, make and take crafts for children, etc.
In accordance with guidance from the CDC and IMLS, borrowed materials will remain in a 72-hour quarantine period. After the quarantine period, staff will disinfect all library materials with a CDC-recommended cleaning solution.
Service Level 4: Partial Public Access
Staff will be allowed in the building to conduct administrative tasks and limited library services. The public will have limited access to the library building, gathering space and public in-person programs will not be available.
The library will offer most programs and services online. No-contact, in-person services will be offered, including curbside holds pickup, books by mail, bulk loans to partner organizations, make and take crafts for children, etc. Patrons may access public computers, with appropriate safety precautions.
In accordance with guidance from the CDC and IMLS, borrowed materials will remain in a 72-hour quarantine period. After the quarantine period, staff will disinfect all library materials with a CDC-recommended cleaning solution.
Service Level 5: Moderate Public Access
Staff will be allowed in the building to conduct administrative tasks and limited library services. The public will have access to the library building, with appropriate safety precautions in place.
The library will offer a mix of in-person and online programs and services. Patrons can browse the collection, and physical library materials can be circulated with modifications to checkout procedures. Patrons can access public computers, with appropriate safety precautions. No-contact services such as curbside holds will be offered to high-risk patrons. In-person programming will be conducted where safety procedures can be observed.
In accordance with guidance from the CDC and IMLS, borrowed materials will remain in a 72-hour quarantine period. After the quarantine period, staff will disinfect all library materials with a CDC-recommended cleaning solution.
Service Level 6: Full Service Restored
At this level, all library staff will have returned to work in the building and have resumed normal library services. Patrons will have access to all public areas.
Regular library service can be restored, and the library will offer a mix of in-person and online programs and services. Large gatherings of 50 or more people will be allowed. No-contact services such as curbside holds will still be offered to high-risk patrons.
