HANNIBAL - Students across the Hannibal Central School District (HCSD) were well prepared to begin the new year after attending recent orientation sessions and meet-the-teacher activities.
At the elementary level, the district’s youngest Warriors were welcomed during an ice cream social and became acclimated to the school at orientation in late August. Fairley students also had a chance to check out their classroom and meet their teacher the day before school started.
“It’s wonderful to see all these smiling faces return to Fairley,” said Principal Amy Bird as she greeted students. “It’s a great day to be a Warrior!”
The excitement exhibited at Fairley carried over to the middle and high schools during their respective orientation sessions for incoming students. Fifth-graders and freshmen each had an opportunity to tour their new building, review schedules and test locker combinations. They also enjoyed a school-wide barbecue with family during the last week of summer.
“We are looking forward to a great year,” Dennis M. Kenney Middle School Principal Shawn Morgan said.
