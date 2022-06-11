OSWEGO COUNTY - Head Start, a Pre-K program with Oswego County Opportunities, Inc (OCO), is currently accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year. Head Start provides a free pre-kindergarten program for income eligible three- and four-year-old children in seven locations throughout the county. Head Start’s goal is promoting school readiness by developing a child’s social, emotional, physical and academic skills.
Children are provided a classroom with hands on learning activities in language, literacy, math, science and technology. Head Start provides nutritious meals and works closely with parents to ensure their children are ready for kindergarten. Program slots are limited, apply soon.
Interested parents/guardians may contact the main office at 315-598-4711 to obtain the dates and locations to complete an application for enrollment.
OCO, Inc is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966. A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations. For more information, visit www.oco.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.