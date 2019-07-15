WATERTOWN – The Fort Drum Regional Health Planning Organization, in collaboration with the Workforce Development Institute, is starting its 2019 Medical Academy of Sciences and Health (MASH) Camp sessions tomorrow.
The camp is a unique opportunity for students in grades 8 through 12 to experience the healthcare industry in an interactive way. By participating in hands-on activities that highlight various career opportunities, students will learn about the educational requirements, skills, typical job duties and personal qualities of specific healthcare professionals.
Each of the sessions run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various participating hospitals. This week, students will be at Samaritan Medical Center, but future camp dates include Lewis County General Hospital, Carthage Area Hospital, River Hospital, SUNY Jefferson and Gouverneur Hospital.
