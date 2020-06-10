HealthWay gives Pulaski seniors a $250 “gift of hope”

PULASKI – “The Pulaski community’s meant a lot to us over the years. Thinking back on my senior year, I thought what an exciting time it was. And not being able to have graduation, not being able to have proms, we felt a lot of empathy for these kids. So, after talking with our team, we said there must be something we can do. We thought, what better to do than to instill some hope in the seniors by giving them a stimulus, and that’s essentially what we did.” – Vinny Lobdell, CEO and Chairman of HealthWay, on his family’s and company’s gift of $250 to every one of Pulaski’s 85 high school seniors.
HealthWay, maker of air purification systems, was more than a breath of fresh air recently for the town in which it has made its headquarters and the seniors who are graduating from its high school this month. It was a ray of hope in a hard time.
“I grew up in Pulaski, went to Pulaski schools. I’ve lived in Pulaski most of my life,” Jill Truax, English teacher at Pulaski Academy & Central Schools said recently. “One of the greatest things, I think about Pulaski, is that we have just a really strong alumni base that really give back to the school and the community through scholarships and just acts of kindness. Vinny Lobdell, who is the president of HealthWay, and his family, I’ve known them for a long time. Vinny went to Pulaski. And Vinny’s wife, Suzie, was one of my students, one of my basketball players, so I know them really well. Vinny and his sister Amy had called me a while ago and – they own the Kallett Theatre – said, ‘Hey, would you guys like it if we could scroll the pictures through with the names of the seniors?’ And we were like, ‘That’s amazing. We would love it.’ So, they’ve been scrolling through the names and pictures on Fridays. So then, a week later, Vinny got in touch with me and said, ‘Hey, we want to do something more for the seniors. What would you think if we gave a $250 scholarship?’ And I said, ‘Well, that’s so generous. Thank you so much. Let’s talk about how you want to initiate it.’ A couple minutes later, he got back to me and said, ‘Well, I don’t mean just give $250 in one scholarship, I mean give $250 to every senior.’ And, needless to say, I was speechless, and he just said, ‘HealthWay, by the nature of its business in air purifiers has been doing really well throughout the pandemic because people want the purifiers. I love Pulaski, and I feel like it’s kind of my responsibility to give back some of the things I’m getting to help people who are suffering right now,’ which is so commendable. The Lobdells, everything they do is community-minded, and we, as a school district and community members, we really can’t say enough how appreciative we are for what they do for all of us. So, that’s how it kind of came about.”
Meanwhile, the students were kept in the dark.
“So, Derek, our PR person from CiTi BOCES met with Vinny, did a video, and this morning (Friday, June 5) at 10 o’clock, Derek posted the video on social media sources, and I emailed the kids the link. We did it simultaneously. And then, word just kind of spread from there. Right away, I started getting emails back. Some of the kids were in disbelief, all of them unbelievably appreciative. One email I got was from a student that said, ‘This is so generous for a person and a company to do this for us. I hope someday, I can give back to my school the way that the Lobdells are.’
“You know, certain days throughout the pandemic and the closure I feel have been stressful and just kind of gloomy,” Truax said, “but today I feel was a day of hope and inspiration because I feel like people just felt really good about somebody doing something so nice for us, and it kind of gave everybody a little bit of motivation and inspiration moving forward.”
Although HealthWay’s gift has been called a scholarship, seniors can use the money in any way they please.
“Vinny was kind of looking at it almost as a stimulus payment for students,” Truax said. “Like he was saying, they can use it toward school, they can use it for books, they can use it for supplies, they can use it to treat their family to something special to brighten their day. He just wanted to leave it up to each student to do something that would kind of give their families hope.
“I feel like our town is so special because so many alumni come back to help out,” Truax said. “Vinny and his family are a perfect example of people that settled in Pulaski, sent their kids through our district, and have stayed to give back when they could have done whatever they wanted. And Tom Jennings, our superintendent, is another example. He had been a superintendent in another district for 11 years, and when we had an opening here a couple years ago, he had always wanted to come back and give back to the community, so he came back. So, I feel it’s a special place because people appreciate what they were given, and then they choose to come back to help others. And I think this is probably one of the best examples of that you can get.”
Pulaski Superintendent Tom Jennings, who graduated from Pulaski in 1990, shared much of Jill Truax’s same sentiments on HealthWay’s gift.
“What an extraordinary gesture,” Jennings said. “I think in Pulaski we take a great deal of pride in the ways that we support each other. The Lobdell family, and the many ways they support the community, is an excellent example of that. Our students, and our seniors in particular, have missed out on a lot during this time. As a school, we’ve been trying to find ways to recognize them for their hard work and accomplishments, to let them know how much we care, to give them something to smile about. This gift from the Lobdells and HealthWay will certainly do that. I also think that it demonstrates for our kids that not only are your parents and friends, teachers, coaches, and administrators supporting you, but the entire community. And they need to hear that right now.”
Valedictorian Mariah McConnell added to that thought on what her fellow seniors are feeling at this time.
“I think a lot of my classmates are hurting over the fact that we don’t get to have those moments, we don’t get to say goodbye formally like we want to,” she said. ‘I think that knowing we’re going to get our drive-up graduation’s helping. This has definitely been a light today. I’ve heard a lot of good things from people today. There are smiles on a lot of people’s faces.”
And she summed up what the gift meant this way:
“I think it’s a great thing,” she said. “I think that this is a time of hardship, and this is going to give us a hope to lean into and to start our futures off on the right path.”
“We’re just grateful we can do it,” Vinny Lobdell said. “We give out of the goodness of giving. Since this pandemic hit, we’re seeing substantial growth in our business. So, it’s one of those things where to whom much is given, much is expected. Where the money goes is really not the intention of our gift. This is just really a gift of hope.”
