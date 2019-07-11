Heart health in focus at Fairley Elementary

HANNIBAL - Fairley Elementary students recently embraced heart health as they spearheaded fundraising efforts for the American Heart Association (AHA).
During physical education classes in late May, students participated in heart-healthy exercises and learned about cardiovascular health and nutrition. In addition to the physical activities, students also raised money to help fight heart disease and other cardiovascular illnesses.
“Scott Leonard (PE teacher) and I our extremely proud of how team Fairley third and fourth-grade students embraced this year’s ‘Heartsville’ theme,” said physical education teacher Lynn Halliwell. “Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. We hope through education to change that statistic.”
Overall, students helped raise $2,377.05 for the AHA, with student Ricky Malone leading the way with $250 in donations. All students who helped raise money also earned a prize.
