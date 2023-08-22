CANTON — Massive pre-cast concrete planks are being delivered to Canton Central School. Village officials are worried about the condition of State Street through which they’ll be transported this week. Despite concerns, the New York State Department of Transportation approved the route. The planks, weighing around 180,000 pounds, are meant for the school’s new pool ceiling. They’ll arrive on different dates in August, along with two large cranes. The route has been authorized with permits and escorts. State Street in Canton has been milled in preparation for paving, and village officials worry about the impact of the heavy trucks could have on exposed infrastructure.

