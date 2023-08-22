CANTON — Massive pre-cast concrete planks are being delivered to Canton Central School. Village officials are worried about the condition of State Street through which they’ll be transported this week. Despite concerns, the New York State Department of Transportation approved the route. The planks, weighing around 180,000 pounds, are meant for the school’s new pool ceiling. They’ll arrive on different dates in August, along with two large cranes. The route has been authorized with permits and escorts. State Street in Canton has been milled in preparation for paving, and village officials worry about the impact of the heavy trucks could have on exposed infrastructure.
Latest News
- Tracking the zigzags: Sawfly spreading in north country could pose threat to elm trees
- Councilman Olney: Watertown pool fees ‘deterring attendance’
- Study shows various factors impacting St. Lawrence County fair housing
- Johnson buying Ives Hill Country Club for $1.9 million
- High school girls wrestling: Gouverneur’s Griffith, General Brown’s Jewett selected to Japan-bound squad
- Pro fishing: Fujita highlights fierce Rookie of Year battle heading into Clayton Bassmaster Elite tourney
- Heavy delivery at Canton Central
- Lewis County man pleads guilty to sexual exploitation of a child
Most Popular
-
Carleton Villa owner selects Aubertine and Currier architects for his vision
-
Running-shoe store offering custom fits opens on Arsenal Street
-
Rouse leaving St. Lawrence County Chamber; Amo and Puleo to carry on tourism mission
-
Potsdam Police chief retiring in October, using paid time off until then
-
Massena village trustee voices frustration over code violations
Classifieds
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- Buy 14.27 beautiful wooded acres near Camden, Lowville. Bike or
- Properties for Sale- Contact Carole Dunbar, Licensed Associate Broker Good
- LEVELING OF: Camps, trailers, sheds, porches, decks & garages. Floor
- BLUE Heeler Pups: 1 Male and 4 Female. They have
- The Friends of the Flower Memorial Library is accepting donations
- Replace your roof with the best looking and longest lasting
- Switch and save up to $250/year on your talk, text
- Donating your vehicle? Get more! Free Towing. Tax Deductible. Plus
- Wesley Financial Group, LLC Timeshare Cancellation Experts Over $50,000,000 in
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.