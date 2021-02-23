MEXICO — Heavy equipment repair and operation students are partnering with the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation’s operations and maintenance department to prep and install a new sidewalk on CiTi’s main campus.
Heavy equipment repair and operation instructor Nick Marshall says the students relish every opportunity to use their skills learned in class and apply them to real-life work that needs to be done.
The new section of sidewalk is being prepped now, and the students will lay down gravel as they wait for warmer weather to pour cement.
“It has been great working with the students,” said CiTi Director of Facilities Jim Cerio. “A win-win situation for everyone at CiTi.”
The two-year program teaches students how to operate various types of heavy-duty trucks and excavation equipment, practicing first on simulators before testing their skills on the real thing.
For more information on career and technical education offerings, visit CiTiboces.org/CTE.
