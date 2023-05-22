Heuvelton honor group
HEUVELTON — The 2023 honor at Heuvelton Central School are Jakob Ladouceur, Connor Mudge, Nathan Mashaw and Lily Spooner.
Jakob Ladouceur, son of Jamie Ladouceur and Elizabeth McCullough-Ladouceur, has a grade point average of 97.15. He completed several Advanced Placement courses; earned college credits through SUNY Potsdam; and completed New Visions - medical careers program through Northwest Career and Technical Education Center, Ogdensburg. Mr. Ladouceur plans to attend SUNY Oswego to major in biology.
Nathan Mashaw, son of Todd and Arlene Mashaw, has a grade point average of 95.47. He completed several Advanced Placement courses and earned college credits through SUNY Potsdam and Paul Smith’s College. Mr. Mashaw plans to attend SUNY Fredonia to major in exercise science and compete in intercollegiate basketball.
Connor Mudge, son of Kevin and Patty Mudge, has a grade point average of 96.06. He completed an Advanced Placement course and earned several college credits through both SUNY Potsdam and Paul Smith’s College. Mr. Mudge plans to attend St. Lawrence University, Canton, to major in digital media and film.
Lily Spooner, daughter of Jon Spooner and Julie Finley, has a grade point average of 94.73. She completed several Advanced Placement courses and earned college credits through SUNY Potsdam and Paul Smith’s College. Miss Spooner plans to attend SUNY Potsdam to major in early childhood education.
