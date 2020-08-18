HEUVELTON — Heuvelton Central School pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will attend school four half days a week, students in grades one through five will attend four full days a week, and students in grades six to 12 will have a hybrid schedule of two consecutive days in the building under the district’s reopening plan.
Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will typically attend half days Monday through Thursday unless there is a scheduled day off such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Learning activities will be provided for students to complete at home on the fifth day, typically Friday.
Orientation sessions for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students will be held next week.
Students in grades one through five will typically attend full days from Monday through Thursday unless there is a scheduled day off. Learning activities will be provided for students to complete on the fifth day.
Students in grades six through 12 will participate in a hybrid schedule of two consecutive days in the building, with at-home virtual learning the other three days, resulting in fewer students in the building and allowing for greater social distancing.
Group A students will be in the building Monday and Tuesday, while Group B will be at school Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be remote learning for both groups.
Superintendent Jesse Coburn said during a virtual community forum that about 10 percent of the district’s population will be remote learning five days a week. He said that will assist with their goal of having low ridership on buses to maintain 6 feet of social distancing.
“Right now we are working on what the bus runs are. They’re going to be a little different than last year The numbers are down because 10 percent of our population has decided to keep their kids at home,” Mr. Coburn said.
He said face coverings will be worn when they can’t maintain the proper social distancing, but there will be mask breaks during the day.
“When you cannot have social distancing of 6 feet, you have to be wearing a face covering of some sort. We’ll be providing guidance to the teachers at different levels regarding frequency of breaks,” he said. “We want students to be familiar and comfortable wearing them when they show up in school. We don’t want them wearing them all day. The realization is students do need breaks, staff are going to need breaks. We haven’t set that time yet.”
If students don’t have masks, they will be provided before they get on the bus, and other disposable masks will be available at the school. Mr. Coburn said the district’s Parent-Teacher Association has also purchased and donated cloth masks that will be available.
For students with anxieties on the first day of school on Sept. 8, he said a parent or guardian will be able to walk their child to their classrooms.
“We’re going to try to limit that to day one. We have some of our staff going out to greet and help walk them in. We do need to say face coverings are expected for everybody,” he said.
Mr. Coburn said making sure there’s internet connectivity for families is one of their goals.
“Last year I think most of our students had pretty good service,” he said, noting 10 families or less were having issues.
Hot spots will be available, but he said it’s also important for the district to hear back from families about their connectivity so any problems can be addressed.
