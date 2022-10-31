High school Career Center offers resources for Hannibal students

Students meet with Principal and Career Resource Specialist Steve Dunn in the high school’s Career Center.

HANNIBAL - As Hannibal High School juniors and seniors begin thinking about their futures after graduation, the school’s Career Center provides several resources to guide them along their journey.

Students can learn about potential job opportunities, college options and military careers during a visit to the Career Center. According to Steve Dunn, high school principal and career resource specialist, students can start by taking the Myers Briggs Personality Type Inventory and the Strong Interest Inventory.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.