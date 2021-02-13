MEXICO — Julie Osborn has been a dedicated teacher and community servant for Mexico Academy and Central School Districts for the past two decades, and a passionate hockey fan dating back much earlier.
The Mexico Middle School teacher has now fittingly been nominated for the National Hockey League’s Most Valuable Teacher Program for the month of February.
Osborn — a longtime fan of the game and self-described “hockey mom,” to two sons — will represent her designated hometown team, the Buffalo Sabres, as one of 20 teachers nationally up for the honor this month.
The winner is determined by fan voting at NHL.com/MVT through Feb. 28 and will receive a $10,000 grant for the district to use toward technology needs. The top vote-getter will also be entered into the NHL’s Teacher Appreciation Month later this year for a chance to win an additional $20,000 for the district.
Osborn is unsure who made the anonymous submission to enter her into the chase for the award but said that her students and fellow staff members at Mexico have shared in the excitement.
“I was shocked, very humbled, and extremely excited,” Osborn said. “It’s a great thing for our district, especially right now with the COVID and teaching the way it is, it’s just like this ray of sun-shine coming in to lift everybody, including the students’ spirits.”
Osborn has worked in a variety of positions through her two decades in the district, most recently as a teaching assistant helping to implement the digital literacy program in the Mexico Middle School.
She also plays an inclusionary role helping students with special needs be incorporated into Mexico athletics teams after the school day. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, she helped moderate the middle school’s Genius Bar, an after-school program to help students further explore various aspect of technology.
Osborn has also been an active member of the CNY Make-A-Wish Foundation for eight years and volunteers to help local food pantries. Osborn has often incorporated her students to help grant wishes for other area children.
She once organized a bus of students and staff dressed as characters from Disney’s “Atlantis,” to the Destiny USA Mall in Syracuse for a wish reveal party, including the Mexico chorus and band. She also once brought students dressed in prom outfits to represent a “royal court,” to grant a wish in Oswego.
Osborn has also organized student-led bottle drives for community donations and organized trips for students to sled and snowshoe in the winters.
“She goes above and beyond and touches every area and every aspect of our school community,” said Mexico Middle School principal, Kimberly Holliday.
“It doesn’t surprise me that someone nominated Julie, she’s just a phenomenal educator,” she added. “She puts all of her heart and soul into what she does, she has an extreme amount of passion and love for our kids and school community. It’s a tremendous honor and we’re just so proud of her in everything that she does and everything that she stands for.”
The Most Valuable Teacher award is part of the Future Goals Program sponsored by the NHL, the NHL Players Association, and SAP.
Osborn was first nominated for the program’s “Teacher of the Month,” award in December and received a swag box of Sabres gear, filled with items such as towels and T-shirts. Traditionally, recipients would be brought to a home game and introduced to the crowd on the large video board but that was not the case this year due to coronavirus concerns.
Osborn then received a follow-up email to notify of her MVT candidacy for the month of February.
The honor took on added significance with her background as a fervent hockey fan dating back to her college days. She is a longtime fan of New Jersey Devils goalie, Martin Brodeur, and roots for the Buffalo Sabres as the closest regional team.
Her two sons, Easton and Nolan, shared her love of the game and played youth hockey with the Oswego Minor Hockey program before both went on to play club hockey in college. Easton Osborn played winger and petitioned to help start the team at Daemen College, while Nolan played goalie for St. John Fisher.
“The only time in my life that I was nervous was when Daemen was set to play St. John Fisher because I have a left winger and a goalie, and I didn’t know who to root for,” Osborn said. “But they ended up having to cancel the game, so I didn’t have to make that decision.”
Osborn operated the Zamboni during a professional ice hockey game for the Utica Comets about five years ago and has also steered the machine on the ice at Haldane Arena in Pulaski as a frequent spectator at past area games.
Holliday said that she has been flooded with emails from students and community members expressing their excitement and vowing to vote for Osborn at NHL.com/MVT.
Students and staff members will coordinate to determine the best ways to allocate the grant in the district if Osborn is voted as the winner.
“We’re hoping for a victory and getting the kids involved in how to spend the money as well,” Holliday said. “This is tough financial times for school districts right now and $10,000 would be a huge gift for our school, to help us bring in some more technology that could help us in this virtual learning aspect or get some other equipment that we haven’t been able to secure and would like to utilize.”
