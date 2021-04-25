MASSENA — Seniors participating in the Massena Central School District’s volleyball and swimming programs will be allowed to have two individuals each on hand to watch them compete on Senior Night, and the same two individuals will be allowed to join the athletes for the Senior Night ceremony.
Athletic Director Gavin Regan told Board of Education members Monday night that the two individuals would need to complete a COVID-19 screening form, have their temperature taken, wear a face mask and stay socially distanced.
He said Section 10 officials are also allowing two spectators per athlete for all outdoor sporting events, including football, which is in the fall 2 season, as well as spring sports, which started on Monday.
“We are reverting back to what we did in our guidance in the fall,” Mr. Regan said.
He said they were still looking at possibly allowing some attendees for wrestling matches. He said the wrestling team had small numbers and, even though it was an indoor sport, they would be able to open up doors on both sides of the gym to accommodate two spectators per wrestler.
Spectators had not been allowed for the fall 2 season’s sports. Under a winter sports safety plan approved by the Board of Education in February, and which carried over was and adapted to the fall 2 season, spectators were not permitted under Section X Contest guidelines “until deemed safe and appropriate.”
Superintendent Patrick Brady said during the board’s March meeting that the consensus among superintendents was they were trying to reduce risk, and not allowing spectators would help them meet that goal.
But, he said, “I think you are going to see it start opening up in the next level as the fall 2 and the spring seasons, but there has been a consensus on winter sports.”
Spring sports include baseball, softball, track, golf and lacrosse, and Mr. Regan said one issue they have is with transportation. In previous years, varsity and junior varsity teams rode on the same bus to away games. But now, because of the pandemic and a limit on the number of players, that wasn’t possible in order to maintain social distancing on the bus.
“Spring sports is way different than all the other ones. Because of the 22 player maximum, every team is going to have their own bus,” he said.
