WATERTOWN — Poll workers at both polling locations in Watertown — the high school chorus room and North Elementary’s gymnasium — said they were extremely busy this year.
The high school was so busy that they ran out of machine ballots by about 6 p.m.
One poll worker, who has been working school elections for six years, said this had never happened in the time they had been a poll worker.
There is no difference between the two types of ballots other than a reader on the machine ballots that makes it so those ballots can be read.
627 people used the voting machine before they ran out of machine ballots.
The polling place at North Elementary was estimated by poll workers to have a total of roughly 150 ballots cast.
As of about 6:45 at the high school, the line to vote was going up the chorus room’s ramp.
The votes that were turned in past 6 p.m. at the high school had to be hand counted.
The Watertown City School District will see two new people on the school board.
Jason B. Harrington, with 715 votes, and John A. Cain III with 656 votes were elected to serve three-year seats, effective July 1 until June 30, 2026.
Milagros C. “Milly” Smith with 567 votes was elected to serve a one-year seat, starting today through June 30, 2024, to fill the remainder of a term.
The budget passed 798-345, and the capital improvement project that authorizes construction of renovations, upgrades and improvements to the high school and the turf field also passed, 813-325. The project also consists of replacing the synthetic turf field, fencing improvements and replacements, site improvements, original furnishings, fixtures and equipment, architectural fees, and all other costs incidental to the work. The total cost is not to exceed $1.4 million.
