Hillary Clinton to join Columbia as professor of global politics

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks at the opening of the Eyes on Iran art exhibition at Roosevelt Island's FDR Four Freedoms State Park on Nov. 28 in New York City. The exhibition includes numerous installations in support of the Woman, Life, Freedom campaign against gender-based violence in Iran. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS

 Spencer Platt

Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor focusing on global politics and policy in the fall.

The former U.S. secretary of state will work as a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs and as presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, Columbia President Lee Bollinger announced today.

