MASSENA — A hiring committee has been formed to review applications that were submitted for the upcoming J.W. Leary Junior High School principal vacancy.
Applications were due on Wednesday to replace Amanda J. Zullo, whose last day in Massena is Friday. She is leaving to take a grades six through 12 principal position at Tupper Lake Central School.
Superintendent Patrick H. Brady said the hiring committee will be reviewing applications next week.
“Our goal is to have a successful candidate to recommend to the board of education as soon as possible,” he said.
The board of education’s next meeting is Aug. 18, but Mr. Brady said they may call a special meeting earlier to make the appointment.
“It’s anticipated that we would have a special meeting of the board in late July or early August. This time of year we have a number of positions to fill. It’s frequent that we might have a special board of education meeting to complete those application processes so that the candidates for the various positions can begin preparing for the new year because the board doesn’t meet again until Aug. 18 and that doesn’t leave a lot of time for planning for the new year,” he said.
Ms. Zullo has served as the junior high principal since October 2020. She replaced Alan C. Oliver, who took over as principal at Massena Central High School following the retirement of Sarah L. Boyce. Evelyn M. Fiske had stepped out of retirement on a temporary basis to replace Mr. Oliver at the junior high until Ms. Zullo arrived.
District officials are also working with village of Massena and Massena Police Department officials to hire a school resource officer, who would begin Sept. 1. Interviews of potential candidates was completed on Wednesday.
“We’re in the process of doing reference checks, reviewing application information after the interviews, and our hope is to be able to have the successful candidate very soon,” Mr. Brady said.
He said that process is on schedule, noting that when they hired a previous school resource officer, “we were right at about the same place.”
“The person doesn’t technically begin until Sept. 1. We’re still on schedule,” he said.
Village and district officials sought an active or retired officer from a local, state or federal police agency to serve as a special patrol officer for the district. Those interested were asked to complete an application and submit that with a resume and three letters of recommendation by June 24.
The salary is in the $38,600 range, which includes insurance as well as some additional costs for equipment. The position was included in the school district’s 2022-23 budget. The individual will have an office at J.W. Leary, but is a village employee and will be approved by the village board.
The position is for 10 months, from September to June.
Massena Central and the village previously worked jointly on bringing an SRO back to the district through an annual agreement. The district was seeking an active or retired officer to serve as a special patrol officer.
Jody W. Daggett worked from the beginning of the 2019-20 school year until the school closed in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Citing potential liability, village officials opted not to renew the contract. Although Mr. Daggett worked in the Massena Central School District, he was a member of the Massena Police Department. The village was responsible for setting up the training of the SRO, overseeing the person’s work and purchasing the equipment that was needed for the job. Salary and benefits were paid for through a Title 4 grant.
Prior to that, the district had another SRO — then-patrolman Patrick J. Serguson, whose salary was paid by both the school and the village. That position was abolished in 2007 because the village and school district no longer had the funding to sustain it.
