N.Y. pollution levels hit new high

Smoke from Canadian wildfires created a thick haze along Route 3 West near Sackets Harbor on Wednesday. Doctors say people with lung disease need to take outdoor precautions, but healthy people should be OK. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

ALBANY — New Yorkers felt the smog around them even more strongly on Wednesday, as air quality indexes across the state climbed to high and hazardous levels and government officials urged mask wearing and avoiding the outdoors.

Air quality in the state, as tracked by Breezometer, shows that air quality around the state is largely “very unhealthy”, with the air around the eastern Lake Ontario shoreline to Syracuse reported as “hazardous” throughout Wednesday.

