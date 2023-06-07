ALBANY — New Yorkers felt the smog around them even more strongly on Wednesday, as air quality indexes across the state climbed to high and hazardous levels and government officials urged mask wearing and avoiding the outdoors.
Air quality in the state, as tracked by Breezometer, shows that air quality around the state is largely “very unhealthy”, with the air around the eastern Lake Ontario shoreline to Syracuse reported as “hazardous” throughout Wednesday.
Health officials warn that breathing such contaminated air, which contains fine particulates that can infiltrate lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, can be difficult and may pose health risks like cancer and lung disease if a significant amount is inhaled.
Most of the big city school districts around the state have suspended outdoor activities, and a number of smaller districts have done the same, while Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul offered a recommendation that all schools in the state do so.
The state Department of Labor issued an advisory Wednesday warning workers and employers to limit outdoor work while air conditions remain poor in and around eastern Lake Ontario, the Adirondacks, the Hudson Valley, Central New York, New York City and Long Island.
The advisory reminded employers that workers who become sick as a result of smoke exposure can use their paid sick leave to recuperate, or unpaid sick leave if the company is has fewer than five employees and makes less than $1 million annually.
On Wednesday morning, the governor called the smoke blanketing the state a “crisis.”
“The bottom line is this: if you can stay indoors, stay indoors,” she said. “This is detrimental to people’s health.”
She said the state’s 1.4 million asthma sufferers are at higher risk of serious complications with the air quality as poor as it is currently, and said there may be complications for people fighting a COVID infection or long COVID symptoms.
“We’re encouraging people to check the air quality in their ZIP code, they can go to airnow.gov,” she said. “And again, we’re trying to encourage everyone to stay inside, and stay hydrated. Take frequent breaks, and if you have a mask, the N95 (respirator mask) is considered to be effective in protecting people from this.”
In Western New York, where air quality is ranging from hazardous to moderate in the southwest reaches, the smoky air has even grounded some aircraft.
Mercy Flight, an air emergency medical service, was among those affected. “As we look through the window, we have much-reduced visibilities than what we normally would have this time of year,” said Flight Director Dennis Crandall. “We’ve got certain minimums we need to adhere to — visibility and ceiling minimums ... We’ve had visibilities down less than a mile at times throughout the area, depending when and where it is, in combination with fog.” Mercy Flight typically operates under visual flight rules, Mr. Crandall said. That involves a minimum of 2 miles of visibility and sometimes more, depending on the terrain and surroundings. The smoky conditions kept helicopters on the ground at times on Wednesday — similar to what the air ambulance service experiences during rain or snowstorms, but without precipitation. Mr. Crandall was speaking from Mercy Flight’s headquarters in Buffalo. “We’re at the airport just looking across the runway and it looks pretty murky out there,” he said.
Planes flying into New York City airports on Wednesday were slowed to allow for more time between landings due to the foggy atmosphere as well. Besides the smoke on Wednesday, Mercy Flight was dealing with some fog in the Southern Tier. Mr. Crandall said he didn’t know if they were related.
U.S. Sen. Charles E. Schumer on Wednesday requested that the federal Environmental Protection Agency partner with New York to monitor air quality.
“I will continue to carefully monitor this situation and make sure the EPA keeps in close contact with state and local officials who might have concerns or questions about the smoke, its impacts and its trajectory,” he said. “I encourage all New Yorkers, especially those most vulnerable to unhealthy air quality, to follow public safety alerts, take precautions and stay safe.”
In remarks on the Senate floor, the Senator warned that the fires, which started earlier and spread faster than average wildfires in Canada, are another example of climate change and its impacts on the environment.
“These Canadian wildfires are truly unprecedented, and we cannot ignore that climate change continues to make these disasters worse,” he said. “Warmer temperatures and severe droughts mean forests burn faster, burn hotter and burn bigger.”
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand on Wednesday sent a letter to the chief of the U.S. Forest Service, Randy Moore, requesting that he prepare to help the Canadian government fight the fires. The Canadian Fire Service has reportedly been stretched thin in responding to all the fires dotting the province of Quebec and city of Ottawa.
“I urge the U.S. Forest Service to proactively work with the Canadian Forest Service on fire suppression and mitigation tactics to prevent any damage to life or property to citizens of the United States,” she wrote.
Matt Surtel of the Batavia Daily News contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.