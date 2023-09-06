Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul addresses New Yorkers on Aug 24. Mike Groll/Office of the Governor

NEW YORK — Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul signed legislation on Wednesday aimed at protecting employees in the workplace, as well as a package of bills aimed at recruiting more diverse teachers to New York’s public schools.

Announced by the governor’s office Wednesday morning, Hochul signed legislation that prevents employers from disciplining employees who don’t attend meetings regarding the employers political or religious views, and another that makes wage theft a form of larceny, making it easier for prosecutors to seek strong criminal penalties for employers who steal wages from their employees.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.